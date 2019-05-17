× Broken natural gas main expected to be repaired Friday

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (AP) — Repairs to a broken high-pressure natural gas main in Ottawa County are expected to be completed Friday afternoon.

Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Nick Bonstell says Thursday that emergency responders will remain at the site and continue monitoring natural gas levels.

The gas main was struck Wednesday afternoon during a construction project in the village of Spring Lake, northwest of Grand Rapids. The break prompted a warning from authorities to avoid the area. No injuries were reported.

Officials earlier said the main was expected to be repaired by Thursday afternoon.