Convicted killer found guilty of second murder

Posted 4:46 PM, May 17, 2019

Zachary Patten, in Kalamazoo court

CENTREVILLE, Mich. — A convicted killer was found guilty of a second murder by a jury Friday in southwest Michigan.

Zachary Patten was convicted on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, home invasion and felony firearm in connection with the 2017 death of Shane Richardson.

Patten was sentenced to life in prison last year for killing 31-year-old Gabriela Portillo-Esparza in Kalamazoo County. Investigators said he got into an argument with her brother and shot Portillo-Esparza when she got between them.

He then drove to St. Joseph County, where he killed Richardson, his ex-wife’s husband.

Patten was arrested the day after the shootings in South Bend, Indiana after he walked up to police officers outside a grocery store and told them he “needed to be arrested.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 21.

