Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Person of interest in Jordan Brown shooting surrenders

Posted 10:46 AM, May 17, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The person of interest in Jordan Brown’s murder turned himself in to Grand Rapids Police Detectives.

On Monday 32 year old Vincent Walker was arrested for weapons charges relating to the shooting. While the murder is still under investigation, GRPD tells FOX 17 in a statement “detectives will  present the cast to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office for possible additional charge against [him].”

Anyone with further information that could help with the investigation are asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345, http://www.silentobserver.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.