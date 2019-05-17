Person of interest in Jordan Brown shooting surrenders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The person of interest in Jordan Brown’s murder turned himself in to Grand Rapids Police Detectives.

On Monday 32 year old Vincent Walker was arrested for weapons charges relating to the shooting. While the murder is still under investigation, GRPD tells FOX 17 in a statement “detectives will present the cast to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office for possible additional charge against [him].”

Anyone with further information that could help with the investigation are asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345, http://www.silentobserver.org.