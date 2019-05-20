× Contractor sentenced to six months in jail after Problem Solvers reports

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A contractor previously investigated by the FOX 17 Problem Solvers has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Joel Cross will also spend one year on probation and have to pay full restitution in court costs. Cross had been accused of fraud from a situation in May 2018 where he took $3,000 from an Ottawa County woman to build a carport. The woman called the Problem Solvers in October when he had yet to return to even begin the work.

At sentencing Cross told the court that things fell out of his control.