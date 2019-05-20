Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man charged for allegedly killing wife over cigarette dispute

The scene of a murder on May 19, 2019 in Muskegon Heights, Mich.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A man who police say shot his wife during an argument over cigarettes has been charged with murder.

Vashon Flowers, 46,  was arraigned Monday on charges of open murder and being a habitual felony offender.

The shooting happened around Sunday morning at a home on Mona Street near the intersection of Rotterdam Avenue in Muskegon Heights.

Police say the couple recently quit smoking but got into an argument when Flowers wanted a cigarette while drinking, leading to him leaving the home. He then returned several hours later and shot his wife in the chest before running away, police say.

