NWS: Damage caused in Edmore due to strong winds, not a tornado

EDMORE, Mich. – The National Weather Service says, based on their survey, strong winds caused damages to a Montcalm County cemetery and not a tornado.

Trees limbs were snapped and others were toppled Sunday afternoon at the Vinewood Cemetery on Wyman Road in Edmore. Several residents said they saw a funnel cloud and some have sent pictures in of what looks like a funnel cloud. Our FOX 17 crew in Edmore showed the video to the survey crew and they said it may have been what is called a “wall cloud”.

In the National Weather Service chat Monday, they said that the damage was very isolated just to the cemetery and appeared to have been caused by 60-70 mile per hour winds.

A tornado was confirmed Sunday in Barry County, damaging several barns. No one was injured.