Suspect in Holland Twp. shooting arraigned

Posted 4:35 PM, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:36PM, May 20, 2019

A mug shot of Rodney Jones.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has been arraigned on multiple charges for his alleged role in a shooting over the weekend in Holland Township.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday morning on Westwood Lane. A man was hospitalized after being shot in what authorities say appears to have started as a domestic dispute.

On Monday, 38-year-old Rodney Jones was charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearms.

The victim remains hospitalized in unknown condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

