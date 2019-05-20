Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Victim ID’d in fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-96

Posted 5:03 PM, May 20, 2019, by

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified the victim in a fatal multi-vehicle crash Saturday in Ottawa County.

The crash happened at 12:48 p.m. on eastbound I-96 in Polkton Township, near Coopersville. A driver lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid a backup, hitting a Lexus that was stopped in traffic and pushing it into two others.

The driver of the Lexus, 62-year-old David Snyder from West Olive, was killed in the crash.

Two other people are still hospitalized in stable condition.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.