Victim ID'd in fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-96

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified the victim in a fatal multi-vehicle crash Saturday in Ottawa County.

The crash happened at 12:48 p.m. on eastbound I-96 in Polkton Township, near Coopersville. A driver lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid a backup, hitting a Lexus that was stopped in traffic and pushing it into two others.

The driver of the Lexus, 62-year-old David Snyder from West Olive, was killed in the crash.

Two other people are still hospitalized in stable condition.