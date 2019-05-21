Big changes for local mom after working with professional organizer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many of us have been there, feeling overwhelmed and stressed by the clutter in our homes. It's why we held a contest for Mother's Day, where one mom could work with a professional organizer to "Take Back Her Space."

Last Friday Sarah Chamberlain was brave enough to show us her clutter and let us into her home as Melissa Fortino from Organized by Melissa helped her gain back some control. They sent us some pictures of all they accomplished after our cameras left. Melissa helped her organize her mudroom and master bedroom, a place that became a dumping ground for everything in the house. Melissa used her 3 phase process: sorting and purging, reorganization and the walk through.

Sarah, a mom of two, said she just didn't know where to start and has a tough time making decisions on what she should get rid of. But in the time she spent with Melissa, she was shocked at what she got done. It was awesome to watch Sarah's outlook change throughout the day. In the beginning of the day, it was very hard for her to let go of things, but within hours her whole mindset shifted. Melissa says that is also a big part of her mission, coaching people through all aspects of the process, even on a more personal level.

