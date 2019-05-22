Body found in Eaton County identified as missing woman

EATON COUNTY, Mich. – Remains found in March in Eaton County have been identified as a missing Lansing woman.

The Eaton County Medical Examiner, along with Michigan State University, have identified the body as that of Stephanie Lynette Southwell, 35, of Lansing. Investigators say that Southwell was last seen in the Lansing area about a year ago.

Southwell’s body was found March 28 in a wooded area near Wilbur Highway and Spruce Road in Eaton Rapids Township. The Eaton County Sheriff determined the case would be investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the death of Southwell or her last known whereabouts should call detectives at the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-323-8484 or 517-543-5519 or Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-7867.