Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Body found in Eaton County identified as missing woman

Posted 12:21 PM, May 22, 2019, by

EATON COUNTY, Mich. – Remains found in March in Eaton County have been identified as a missing Lansing woman.

The Eaton County Medical Examiner, along with Michigan State University, have identified the body as that of Stephanie Lynette Southwell, 35, of Lansing. Investigators say that Southwell was last seen in the Lansing area about a year ago.

Southwell’s body was found March 28 in a wooded area near Wilbur Highway and Spruce Road in Eaton Rapids Township.  The Eaton County Sheriff determined the case would be investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the death of Southwell or her last known whereabouts should call detectives at the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-323-8484 or 517-543-5519 or  Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-7867.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.