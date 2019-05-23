× Community fundraiser set to support Open Door Church after Kalamazoo fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The roof of the Open Door Church of God in Christ collapsed during a May 15th fire, but the Kalamazoo church community isn’t caving in.

Led by the Northside Ministerial Alliance and its president, Dr. Addis Moore, area pastors are planning a community fundraising event Sunday, May 26th at another church – Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 120 Roberson Street in Kalamazoo. It’ll get underway at 5 p.m.

The Reverend Doreen Gardner told FOX 17 that Dr. Moore hopes the event will raise $100,000 to support Open Door Church pastor Blair McClain and that church’s Christian family. She says that could help them possibly build a new church.

“This is an all-out community event,” said the Rev. Gardner. “We know that being Christians and being the church, that one of us is hurting and going through something, we all have the God responsibility to help and assist each other.”

She cited a passage in the Bible, Philippians 4:14, about doing good by sharing in distress. And also, she said Galatians 6:10 is important to keep in mind: “As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith.”

Said Rev. Gardner: “We just want to exercise and demonstrate the Word of God. We have this responsibility to walk this walk with them…to support them through this. I can’t imagine what it’s like losing absolutely everything.”

All contributions should be made payable to Open Door Church of God in Christ.

No one was injured in the fire on Phelps Avenue, and the cause is being investigated.

Anyone with updated information should call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.