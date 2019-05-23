Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Former Little League president pleads guilty to embezzlement

Posted 3:59 PM, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:01PM, May 23, 2019

Victoria Hillard

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The former president and treasurer of the Georgetown Little League board has pleaded guilty to embezzling from the organization.

Victoria Hillard pleaded guilty Thursday to a secondary charge of embezzling between $1,000 and $20,000, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to three times the amount embezzled.

If Hillard pays back the full amount of $26,141.19, the original charge of embezzling more than $20,000 will be dropped.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 1.

