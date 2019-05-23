× Woman sentenced for vandalizing Carson City church

CARSON CITY, Mich. — A woman was sentenced Thursday for vandalizing a church in Carson City last year.

Anna Morris, 54, was arrested after she spray-painted a van, entrance sign and gymnasium at Church at Carson City Fish Creek last Halloween. She received a one-year delayed sentence followed by two years of probation.

The vandalism was believed to be based on specific beliefs of the church, where she used to be a member.

The alleged motivation behind the vandalism led to emails and calls from other former members alleging crimes that have been unanswered for decades.