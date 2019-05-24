Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Baby hospitalized after being found with bodies at Muskegon Co. motel

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 6-month-old is in critical condition after being found next to two bodies at a motel Friday in Muskegon County.

Authorities said a trooper went to the Rodeway Inn, located at 3080 Colby St., around 11:48 a.m. on a request for a wellness check.

Once inside, the trooper found the bodies of a 26-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, along with the child in need of medical attention. The baby was taken to an area hospital before being flown to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Investigators have yet to determine a cause of death, but autopsies expected to be conducted Saturday.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending the notification of family.

