× Local church leaders, parishioners come together in support of Kalamazoo church after fire

It’s been nearly two weeks since a fire tore through and destroyed a church on Kalmazoo’s Eastside, Sunday night members from the community got together to support the rebuilding efforts.

Federal agents are still investigating how the church burned down but in the meantime pastors and other members of the local church community are banding together to help that church stand again.

The Greater Open Door Church of God in Christ is now rubble. Police tape and a condemned sign are keeping people away as investigators figure out what caused it to catch fire back on May 15th.

No one was injured but parishioners have been hurt by the destruction.

“There is a cause that’s much bigger than us that causes us to come together and that’s what’s happening today,” Mt. Zion Baptist Church Pastor Addis Moore, said.

The Mt. Zion Baptist Church opened its doors in hopes to bring people together.

“Today is a phenomenal opportunity that god has presented us to bring the church, the body of christ together, all denominations, all different faith, all different ethnic groups,” Moore, said.

Pastor Addis Moore also serves as the president of the Northside Ministerial Alliance. He’s preaching a message of unity and strength.

“They are stronger now because this happened, that this does not deter them, but gives them momentum to move forward,” Moore, added.

Moore hopes they can stay unified to help raise enough money for Open Door to open its doors once again.

“I think a lot of people want to help and are waiting to help,” Moore, said.

Some members of Open Door are going to Mt. Zion in the meantime.

If you are interested in helping their cause, you can contact the church by calling 269-388-3111.