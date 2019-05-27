Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Baby found in motel room with dead parents is breathing on her own

Baby Skylah recovering in hospital (Courtesy photo)

WHITEHALL, Mich– A baby found in a motel room with her deceased parents on Friday is now breathing on her own.

Relatives told FOX 17 Monday, the breathing tube for the little girl named Skylah was taken out. They also say they’re waiting to see if her kidneys will recover on their own.

Skylah was hospitalized in critical condition on Friday, after the adults she was with were both found deceased at the Rodeway Inn during a wellness check. They’ve been identified as  26 year-old Jessica Bramer and 28 year-ol​d Christian Reed. Investigators are still working to determine how they died.

Michigan State Police is asking anyone who had ​contact with Bramer or Reed after May 14th to contact Sgt. Denise Bentley at 616-866-4411.

