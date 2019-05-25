Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

MSP identifies two adults found dead with baby in motel room

Posted 1:09 PM, May 25, 2019, by , Updated at 01:29PM, May 25, 2019

May 24, 2019 image.

KALAMAZOO, Mich.  — The Michigan State Police have identified the two adults found dead Friday in a Whitehall Township motel. A six-month-old was found alive in the same room, but in critical condition.

MSP troopers responded to the Rodeway Inn at 3080 Colby Road at 11:49 a.m. on Friday. That’s where they found the two dead adults and the infant in “dire need of medical attention”. It’s the same motel where police say a man apparently killed himself in January, after allegedly shooting a man and stuffing him in the trunk of a car.

In a news release from the MSP Rockford Post, police say 26-year-old Jessica Bramer of Grand Rapids and 28-year-old Christian Reed of Marne were the ones who perished. The results were from forensic autopsies conducted at Western Michigan University. But, “the initial autopsy results did not identify an immediate cause of death.”

And toxicology text results won’t be available for about a month. MSP says “It is believed that the infant child was alone in the room for a period of days” (before being found). The 6-month-old child remains in critical condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.”

MSP says the investigation is ongoing, and several possibilities are being explored. It asks anyone who had contact with Jessica Bramer and Christian Reed after May 14, 2019 to contact Detective/Sergeant Denise Bentley at (616)-866-4411.

