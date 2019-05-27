Surveillance video captures moments before Wyoming crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- We are getting a firsthand look at surveillance video from a nearby business following a serious crash Sunday.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the New Beginning's Restaurant, 1506 Chicago Dr SW, in Wyoming.

The owner of ABC Motors shared surveillance video with FOX 17 showing the impact of the crash between two cars, sending a tire into the restaurant.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but the extent of which are not known.

The collision happened in front of the New Beginnings Restaurant. Staff members tell FOX 17 a tire from one of the vehicles in the crash ended up going through one of their windows, damaging a wall and a booth and leaving debris around the restaurant.

No injuries were reported inside the facility.