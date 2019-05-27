Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Surveillance video captures moments before Wyoming crash

Posted 8:13 AM, May 27, 2019, by

WYOMING, Mich. -- We are getting a firsthand look at surveillance video from a nearby business following a serious crash Sunday.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the New Beginning's Restaurant, 1506 Chicago Dr SW, in Wyoming.

The owner of ABC Motors shared surveillance video with FOX 17 showing the impact of the crash between two cars, sending a tire into the restaurant.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but the extent of which are not known.

The collision happened in front of the New Beginnings Restaurant. Staff members tell FOX 17 a tire from one of the vehicles in the crash ended up going through one of their windows,  damaging a wall and a booth and leaving debris around the restaurant.

No injuries were reported inside the facility.

1 Comment

  • DaMailman

    The car behind the Mustang was going pretty fast too and then took off. Wouldn’t be surprised if it was involved in some way.

    Reply
