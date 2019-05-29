× 158K pounds of food collected to ‘stamp out’ hunger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over 158,000 pounds of food was collected last week in Grand Rapids during the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Mail carriers across the country collected non-perishable food items along their routes last week. The donations added up to thousands of meals for people dealing with hunger.

The food was donated to Feeding America West Michigan, which helps provide supplies for 900 other agencies across the state.

The 2019 total surpassed 2018’s donations by 45,000 pounds.