2 people wanted in fatal Battle Creek shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police are seeking the public’s help in finding two people who were allegedly involved in a fatal shooting.

Randale Benjamin, 33, is wanted for open murder and several other charges for his alleged role in a 42-year-old man’s death early Monday morning.

He is 6-foot-2, weighs 230 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. Benjamin is considered armed and dangerous. Benjamin also uses an alias of Randale Reed.

Police are also looking for 29-year-old Brittany Nash, who is described as standing 5-foot-6, weighing 125 pounds and having long, straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Benjamin and Nash are believed to be together, but investigators couldn’t specify what vehicle they may have or where they were last seen.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Monday on Capital Avenue in Battle Creek. Police say a woman got into an argument with a man while walking her dog, and a third man approached them and shot the man.