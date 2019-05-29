Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

2 people wanted in fatal Battle Creek shooting

Posted 5:10 PM, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:14PM, May 29, 2019

Photos of Randale Benjamin (left) and Brittany Nash.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police are seeking the public’s help in finding two people who were allegedly involved in a fatal shooting.

Randale Benjamin, 33, is wanted for open murder and several other charges for his alleged role in a 42-year-old man’s death early Monday morning.

He is 6-foot-2, weighs 230 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. Benjamin is considered armed and dangerous. Benjamin also uses an alias of Randale Reed.

Police are also looking for 29-year-old Brittany Nash, who is described as standing 5-foot-6, weighing 125 pounds and having long, straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Benjamin and Nash are believed to be together, but investigators couldn’t specify what vehicle they may have or where they were last seen.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Monday on Capital Avenue in Battle Creek. Police say a woman got into an argument with a man while walking her dog, and a third man approached them and shot the man.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.