Woman charged with concealing mother’s death

Posted 5:19 PM, May 30, 2019, by

Michigan State Police investigation underway at a home in Leroy Township, Mich.

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is being charged with concealing her mother’s death months after her remains were found on her own property.

Marcia Lutz was considered a person of interest immediately after the suspicious death of 74-year-old Phyllis Lutz, whose remains were found in January. Marcia Lutz is now being charged with concealing a death and failing to report the discovery of a dead body.

Phyllis Lutz’s body was found Jan. 17 at her home on Four Mile Road in Leroy Township, south of Battle Creek.

Police were sent to the property after her friends said they hadn’t heard from her since September 2018. Investigators believe she died around that time.

