Dog reportedly held for ransom found at car shop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– A missing dog that an unnamed caller claimed to be holding for ransom was found Friday morning.

The 8-pound Terrier named Cookie was picked up by workers at GR Transmission Service when she walked in the door. The shop sits just minutes away from her home.

Cookie had been missing since Saturday, when she and another dog escaped out the backyard. Days later, her owner Norma got a voicemail from a blocked number, with the woman on the other end saying she found Cookie. But the caller demanded reimbursement for money she claims that she spent on the dog.

It’s still not clear if that woman ever had Cookie, or if she bought supplies for her.