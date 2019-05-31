Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Dog reportedly held for ransom found at car shop

Posted 12:30 PM, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 12:34PM, May 31, 2019

Workers at GR Transmission Service hold Cookie the dog on May 31st, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– A missing dog that an unnamed caller claimed to be holding for ransom was found Friday morning.

The 8-pound Terrier named Cookie was picked up by workers at GR Transmission Service when she walked in the door. The shop sits just minutes away from her home.

Cookie had been missing since Saturday, when she and another dog escaped out the backyard. Days later, her owner Norma got a voicemail from a blocked number, with the woman on the other end saying she found Cookie. But the caller demanded reimbursement for money she claims that she spent on the dog.

It’s still not clear if that woman ever had Cookie, or if she bought supplies for her.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.