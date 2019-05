× Man hit, killed by semi in Kzoo Co. ID’d

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified a pedestrian who died after being hit by a semi-truck on US-131 in Kalamazoo County.

The crash happened Tuesday on northbound US-131 near XY Avenue in Schoolcraft Township, west of Vicksburg.

Authorities said 23-year-old Zachary Plaunt while he was walking north with the flow of traffic, and that he may have been in the road at the time of the crash.