Several Pokémon sculptures taken from Blandford Nature Center trail

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just a day after the opening of a new Pokémon themed trail, several figures are now missing from Blandford Nature Center.

Officials with the nature center say local teens spent time making the different sculptures and now they are missing from the trail.

If you have information on the whereabouts of these sculptures please contact Blandford at (616) 735-6240. You may also return the sculptures during normal business hours – no questions asked.