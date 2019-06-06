× Man who died after chase through Van Buren, Barry counties ID’d

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified a man who died after leading police on a chase through two counties last weekend.

The chase started around 4:20 p.m. when someone reported seeing 45-year-old Albert Brooks slumped over the steering wheel near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Raymond Road near Battle Creek.

When officers approached his vehicle, he took off and led officers on a chase through Battle Creek and into Barry County.

Shortly after he was taken into custody, he began to have a medical issue. Authorities said he went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several packages of methamphetamine were found in the vehicle, and Brooks was believed to be under the influence during the incident.