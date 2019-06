PENN TWP, Mich. — A man is in serious condition after falling into Donnell Lake.

Police tell FOX 17 Parish Swanson was playing with his sons on the dock when he was pushed into the water. He was under water for some time before they were able to get him to shore and begin CPR.

The 50 year-old Aurora, IL man was taken to Elkhart General and is listed in critical condition. The incident remains under investigation.