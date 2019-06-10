Update: Woman dies after crash in Ottawa County

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman injured in a crash in Ottawa County Friday afternoon has died.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says that Samantha Griener, 21, died Sunday night at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids.

Investigators say Griener stopped her minivan at the stop sign at 136th Avenue and Van Buren Street just before 3:00 p.m. Friday. She then pulled into the intersection and was hit by a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old woman on 136th Avenue heading south. That vehicle had the right-of-way.

Griener was flown Friday by Aero Med to Spectrum Health.