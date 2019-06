× Driver killed in crash on I-94 in Kzoo Co. ID’d

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash Friday morning on I-94 in Kalamazoo County.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on westbound I-94 near 6th Street in Texas Township. Authorities said a vehicle side-swiped another, killing 44-year-old Hythim Saeed Jubara and sending two others to the hospital.

The right lane of I-94 of was closed for nearly five hours as crews worked to clear the scene.