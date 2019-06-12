× New rules for Build-A-Bear’s pay your age promotion

(CNN) — The cause of massive lines snaking through malls across the country last year is back by popular demand. The Pay Your Age promotion is back at Build-A-Bear workshop.

But this year — the company has come up with a way to control crowds.

A limited number of tickets, 200,000 nationwide, will be awarded to customers who sign up by June 16th on the company’s website. Tickets can be redeemed June 24th through 28th for a customized stuffed toy.

Despite only offering a limited number of tickets for the pay your age event — Build-A-Bear will extend the price special on birthday treat bears all year. Anyone who signs up for the company’s rewards program can buy that particular bear at discount during their child’s birthday month.

Last year the promotion drew thousands out for the one-day only event. It was so popular some stores were forced to close due to safety concerns, including Rivertown Mall in Grandville and Crossroads Mall in Portage.