Two charged in Muskegon man’s murder

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two men have been charged in connection with a Muskegon man’s death.

Michael Williams is facing charges of open murder, weapons violations and being a fourth-time habitual offender in the death of 39-year-old Shaune Ellcey.

Police say Ellcey was shot around 3:42 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Austin Street and E Hollbrook Avenue.

Investigators have also charged Patrick Hotz with tampering with evidence in a major crime and being a fourth-time habitual offender.

Police said the suspects and Ellcey knew each other.