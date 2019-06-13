Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Former athlete graduates from Mary Free Bed after heart attack

Posted 4:06 PM, June 13, 2019, by

Danny Rodts (right) walks down the hallway on June 13, 2019 after graduating from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, Mich.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 30-year-old former college athlete graduated from his rehabilitation program at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Danny Rodts remained a healthy and active person following his athletic career at Calvin College. But seven weeks ago, he called his wife April and told her he was having chest pain.

While on their way to the hospital, his heart gave out. His wife performed chest compressions until an emergency responder arrived with an automated external defibrillator and got his heart beating again.

Doctors still haven’t figured out why he had the heart attack.

On Thursday, Rodts and his wife finally got to return to their northern Michigan home after weeks of recovery.

 

