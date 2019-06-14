AG Nessel Launches Intiative to end elder abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS,Mich.--Attorney General, Dana Nessel, Visited Grand Rapids on Friday as part of a statewide tour to fight elder abuse.

"It's important that these stories are told and it's important that the press covers it and it's important that we as goverment officials make the system better," says Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein.

Justice Bernstein is one of the many joining forces with Attorney General Nessel to form an Elder Abuse Task Force to fix the emotional, physical, and finacially abuse that an estimated 73 thousand seniors a year across the state endure.

"We know what the problems are, people have known for a very long time what those issues are now we're going to be tackling those problems and actually solve them," says Nessel.

They plan to do so with a nine point initiative that includes decreasing the patient to caretaker ratio, adopting the standard form for investigations, developing basic rights for families, and ensuring banks report possible fraud.

Nessel’s stop in West Michigan comes the same day these three women were charged with elder abuse.

"It's just more in line with the kind of work that we do and the department of Attorney General to make certain that when people are in nursing homes and that they are at their most vulnerable that we ensure that they are being taken care of and if they're not the people are being held accountable," says the Attorney General.

But the task force does have a lot of work ahead of them.

A new national list of nursing homes with a "persistent record of poor care" was released this week, on it, ten Michigan nursing homes.

"It's going to be one of the things that we're looking at but there are so many things," Nessel says, "and what I think you'll see is a lot of the issues that we have in the state are going to be adressed and are going to be adressed right away."

Though we've seen state task force like these both in 1998 and 2007, AG Nessel says that pushing new legilsation on the issue and having the support of the supreme court will make a real difference.

"We have the right actors that are in place the can coordinate this effort to make certain these changes are really put into place," Nessel says.

The elder abuse task force's listening tour continues on June 21st in traverse City.

