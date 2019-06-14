Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Boy killed in crash in Cascade Twp. identified

Posted 3:47 PM, June 14, 2019, by

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The boy killed when he was hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike Thursday night has been identified.

The Kent County Sheriff says Ryan Marsman, 7, was riding his bike with his father Thursday night on the bike path along Cascade Road when the crash happened.  Deputies say Marsman and his father had stopped at Laraway Lake Drive and then they started to cross the road. The boy was struck by a truck turning west onto Cascade Road from Laraway Lake Drive.

Investigators say the boy was wearing a helmet.  Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash. The driver of the truck is a 22-year-old Ottawa County man.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

