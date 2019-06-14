Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man charged in Holland Twp. home invasion

Posted 6:30 PM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:31PM, June 14, 2019

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was arraigned Friday for allegedly breaking into an occupied home in Ottawa County.

Dominique Hawkins is charged with first-degree home invasion and illegal entry.

Authorities say Hawkins broke into a home Thursday morning on Foxwood Trail in Holland Township. Hawkins ran away from the home after the homeowner called authorities but was later arrested in Zeeland.

Nothing was taken from the home and nobody was injured in the incident.

