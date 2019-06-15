Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Jenison community mourns loss of teen killed in crash

Posted 10:17 PM, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:19PM, June 15, 2019

 

The Jenison community is mourning the loss of a 17 year-old girl, killed in a crash in Georgetown Township Friday night.

Friends say Sydney Carfine, was one of the sweetest girls they’ve met.

After the summer, she was set to go into her senior year of high-school.

Related Story
Update: 17-year-old dies following pin-in crash in Georgetown Twp

At the scene of the crash, Saturday on 18th Avenue and Chicago Drive,  friends of Sydney Carfine, placed flowers, letters and teddy bears; taking time to say a prayer for their beloved friend.

Deputies say the teen was killed after she drove through a flashing red light and was struck by another driver.

Sydney was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

For years Sydney worked with her mom at Maple Hill Golf Course in Grandville, she was a rising golfer with plans to play after high school.

"Very, very big golfer and a very good golfer she performed really well, she had some very high aspirations to go play in college, she was an excellent golfer," Maple Hill Golf Manager Eric Texer, said.

Friends say her personality even out-matched her great golf game.

"She was a lot of fun to be around she always had a smile on her face, she had a great personality about herself. As good of golfer as she was, she was even much better of a person," Texer, explained.

"We’ll always remember her for that, for being an upbeat and cheerful person she brought a lot of smiles to your day," Texer, added.

Golf course staff have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Carfine family.

 

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.