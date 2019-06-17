Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Alleged drunk driver who hit Kzoo cruiser arraigned

Posted 4:25 PM, June 17, 2019

A mug shot of Derrick Sykes.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of rear-ending a police cruiser while driving drunk in Kalamazoo was arraigned Monday.

The crash happened around 2:22 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of W. Frank and Cooley streets in Kalamazoo. Police said an officer was conducting a traffic stop when another vehicle crashed into the cruiser at a high speed.

Derrick Sykes, 35, was arrested at the scene and arraigned Monday on charges of operating while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license.

The officer and a civilian doing a ride-along were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated after the crash and were released.

