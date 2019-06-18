Man charged with Muskegon murder

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A Muskegon man is being charged with the murder of a Whitehall man over the weekend.

Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat tells FOX 17 that Mark Thurlow will be arraigned later Tuesday on charges of Open Murder, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and other firearms charges for the shooting death of Kalob Long, Sunday night.

Maat says that Thurlow and Long knew each other and the murder was not a “random” act.

Long was found with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the area of Nevada and Laketon Avenue Sunday night and died at the hospital a short time later.