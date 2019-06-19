× Byron Center kids organize lantern send-off for friend killed in crash

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — A vigil was held Wednesday night to remember a 17-year-old girl who was killed in a crash last week.

Those at the vigil said they want to honor their childhood friend the best way they know how: together.

Sydney Carfine’s friends say she was a ray of sunshine, and displayed that by wearing her favorite color, yellow.

“I think something like this helps people remember the good times about Sydney, and not just sitting alone and being sad,” said Alyssa Maxwell, a friend of Carfine’s.

At the end of the night, those in attendance held a lantern send-off to say goodbye to their friend.

Maple Hill Golf, where Carfine worked, has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family.