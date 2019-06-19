× Mom pleads guilty in death of infant son

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her infant son last year.

Angel Hull was charged after her 8-month-old son Sebastian hall was found unresponsive last October in a bathtub in a home on Hillcrest Way in Zeeland Township. Authorities said the baby had been left alone for some time.

Hull told investigators she left the baby alone for about 15-20 minutes before finding him floating in the water. An autopsy determined he died from drowning.

She will be sentenced in July.