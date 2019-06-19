Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police identify mom and daughters found in Kalamazoo River

A courtesy photo of Ineza McClinton and her twin daughters, Angel and Faith.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police have officially released the identity of the mom and twin girls found dead in the Kalamazoo River.

Police say Ineza Marie Clinton, 44, and 9-year-old twins Angel and Faith, died when Ineza apparently drove their vehicle into the river at Verburg Park.

Police were called to the Walgreens at Riverview and Gull Road at about 10:45 p.m. Monday where two young girls were upset and trying to find their uncle. The girls told the police and the uncle that Ineza had driven her vehicle into the river with Angel and Faith inside.  Their bodies were found Tuesday.

