Grand Rapids officer fired for excessive force incident from March

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids police officer has officially been fired after being captured on video using excessive force on a suspect.

An official with the City of Grand Rapids says that Officer Drew Rau waived his right to a discharge hearing before the City Manager and has been terminated immediately.

An Internal Affairs investigation after the March 17 incident showed Rau violated several department policies. Interim Chief David Kiddle had recommend Rau be fired. He had been on leave since the incident.