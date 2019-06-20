× Kentwood man sentenced for threatening Cory Booker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kentwood man has been sentenced to over a year in jail for threatening U.S. Sen. Cory Booker.

Rick Simmons will serve 15 months, two years of supervised release and pay a $2,000 fine for calling Booker’s office and leaving a vulgarity-filled voicemail threatening to put a gun in his face.

Authorities said the threat wasn’t an isolated incident because Simmons also searched for contact information of other public officials after the phone call.