Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Same-day psych urgent care center seeing success

Posted 6:03 PM, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:11PM, June 20, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new facility is working to make mental health treatment more accessible.

Pine Rest opened its new psychiatric urgent care center in April.  The facility is the only one of its kind in West Michigan.

The new urgent care facility will allow anyone dealing with a mental health issue to walk in and be seen the same day.

"The average person suffering with depression or anxiety has done that for a long time and before they get up the courage to ask for help," said Program Director Megan Zambiasi. "Then when they do call and find out it will be a really long wait, that can be discouraging."

The name urgent care was chosen because it is already a familiar term in people's minds.

“Urgent care, the name alone, I think sounds familiar to people. People are familiar with what a medical urgent care is, what they do. So having something like that for psychiatric disorders is very similar," Zambiasi says.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of people that are brand new to us, that we’ve never seen before. And they tend to be, so far, a little bit younger than what we would usually see," she said.

Fore more information about what sort of situations the center can accommodate, visit their website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.