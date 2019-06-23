× Grand Rapids police investigating four separate shootings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police found themselves busy with cases early in the morning on Sunday, June 23rd.

Over the course of a few hours, the Grand Rapids Police department responded to four shootings across the city.

The Lieutenant tells us the first shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night on the 600 block of Liberty St SW. A suspect shot up a house after some sort of family argument and was arrested at the scene. No one was hurt in the incident.

Less than two hours later at 1 a.m. Sunday morning, police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wealthy St SE. A suspect walked into a crowd of people, fired two shots at them, and then ran away. No one was hurt and police are still looking for the suspect.

A third call took them to the intersection of Temple St and Butler St at about 2:29 a.m. Police tell FOX 17 that the shooter was outside the house and the girl was inside. She was hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery while police look for the suspect.

A fourth shooting at Burton and Division by Robins Lock Shop came shortly after that at 2:51 a.m. Two men were arguing outside of their cars when one shot the other in the leg. Both men are expected to be fine.

The Grand Rapids Police Department tells us none of the shootings are related.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you updates as we get them.