Barry Co. murder suspect to be charged after 2 killed

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. -- The suspect accused of killing two people in Barry County Friday could be charged in court as early as this week.

Over the weekend, we heard from a woman who says her husband, Jon Burnett, is the alleged shooter accused of killing 21-year-old Bryce DeGood and 73-year-old Gary Peake Friday in Orangeville Township.

Deputies have not officially identified the gunman but say the suspected shooter in both deaths also threatened several people in the area before he was arrested.

Burnett's wife says she is surprised by this, saying they'd been married for 30 years and she would have never expected it. She says Burnett has a history of head injuries and worries that`s what caused the alleged shooting.

