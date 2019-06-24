Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Barry Co. murder suspect to be charged after 2 killed

Posted 7:19 AM, June 24, 2019, by

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. -- The suspect accused of killing two people in Barry County Friday could be charged in court as early as this week.

Over the weekend, we heard from a woman who says her husband, Jon Burnett, is the alleged shooter accused of killing 21-year-old Bryce DeGood and 73-year-old Gary Peake Friday in Orangeville Township.

Deputies  have not officially identified the gunman but say the suspected shooter in both deaths also threatened several people in the area before he was arrested.

Burnett's wife says she is surprised by this, saying they'd been married for 30 years and she would have never expected it. She says Burnett has a history of head injuries and worries that`s what caused the alleged shooting.

We will have a crew in court and bring you updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.