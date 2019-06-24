× Remembering Avery Betts, little girl with rare brain cancer

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, MICH.–

Seven year old Avery Betts lost her battle with a rare form of brain cancer, called DIPG, on Monday afternoon. She was diagnosed almost a year and a half ago, and wasn’t supposed to live longer than six months.

“She was such a strong little girl,” Saugatuck Township Fire Chief Greg Janik said.

Avery’s dad is a fire captain with the Saugatuck Township fire department. He trains firefighters all over the state of Michigan. Avery’s story has touched many.

“Everyone is affected by this. Everyone is just…feels completely helpless in this. But we do know that we will be strong for them, and be very susceptible to what they need,” Janik said.

Because of their dedication to saving others, the fire department says not being able to save Avery is especially difficult. They can’t imagine what Avery’s family is going through.

“Kids shouldn’t die before parents,” Janik said.

There is no cure for DIPG, though doctors in Ann Arbor are working towards treatment.

On June 29 and 30th, the Saugatuck Township Fire Department is holding a “superhero” benefit car wash to help the Betts family. They know helping monetarily is such a small thing in comparison to losing Avery, but say they have to do something to help.

There is a $10 donation minimum. The car wash goes from noon to 6 p.m.

All the proceeds will go towards helping the Betts family.