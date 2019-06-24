Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Suspect in Barry County homicides arraigned

Posted 3:33 PM, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:24PM, June 24, 2019

HASTINGS, Mich. — A man accused of shooting and killing two people Friday has been charged in their murders.

Jon Burnett, 63, was arraigned on two counts of open murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault by strangulation and four counts of felony firearm.

A mug shot of Jon Burnett.

He is being held on a $10 million bond.

The charges stem from the shooting deaths of Bryce DeGood, 21, and Gary Peake, 73, in Orangeville Township Friday afternoon.   

DeGood's body was found near the intersection of Lewis Road and Lindsey Road. In a nearby home, police found Peake's body.

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf says the suspect also threatened several other people with a gun near the area where the victims were found.

Scene of Friday's shooting in Orangeville Twp.

FOX 17 spoke to the wife of the suspect on Saturday. She says Burnett has a history of head injuries. She added that she did not know DeGood, but that they were neighbors with Peake, a man who they both considered a friend.

The sheriff’s department has not yet provided a possible motive in the case.

Burnett is expected back in court July 3, when prosecutors say he could be facing more charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.