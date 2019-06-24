× Victim in fatal Grand Rapids crash ID’d

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have identified the man who died after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Grand Rapids last week.

Ronald Beard, 43, died Thursday after the crash near the intersection of Gilpin Street and Riverside Drive. He was the only person inside the vehicle and there weren’t any other vehicles involved.

Police were searching for witnesses to the crash last week and are still investigating what led up to it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 616-456-3320 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.