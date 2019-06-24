Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Victim in fatal Grand Rapids crash ID’d

Posted 10:56 AM, June 24, 2019, by

The scene of a crash on June 20, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have identified the man who died after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Grand Rapids last week.

Ronald Beard, 43, died Thursday after the crash near the intersection of Gilpin Street and Riverside Drive. He was the only person inside the vehicle and there weren’t any other vehicles involved.

Police were searching for witnesses to the crash last week and are still investigating what led up to it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 616-456-3320 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.