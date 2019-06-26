Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Arrest made in fatal Muskegon stabbing

Posted 2:47 PM, June 26, 2019, by

The outside of an apartment building where a man was found dead with stab wounds on June 24, 2019 in Muskegon, Mich.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A person of interest in a fatal Muskegon stabbing has been arrested for allegedly lying to police.

Prosecutors said the woman lives at Bayview Tower Apartments, where 61-year-old Curtis Stovall was found with multiple stab wounds Sunday evening.

She is expected to be charged with lying in a violent crime investigation.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.