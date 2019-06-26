× Arrest made in fatal Muskegon stabbing

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A person of interest in a fatal Muskegon stabbing has been arrested for allegedly lying to police.

Prosecutors said the woman lives at Bayview Tower Apartments, where 61-year-old Curtis Stovall was found with multiple stab wounds Sunday evening.

She is expected to be charged with lying in a violent crime investigation.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.