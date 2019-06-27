Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

3rd Republican enters race against Amash

Posted 10:53 AM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:55AM, June 27, 2019

A photo of Republican State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis. (Courtesy: Michigan House Republicans)

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A third Republican is challenging Rep. Justin Amash for his congressional seat in western Michigan.

First-term state Rep. Lynn Afendoulis announced her candidacy Thursday.

She says she is running to ensure the continuation of America’s revival, not to work “against it.” The 60-year-old Grand Rapids Township resident spent 25 years working with and for Universal Forest Products and once was a newspaper reporter.

Amash is the only Republican member of Congress to accuse President Donald Trump of impeachable conduct.

Also running are state Rep. Jim Lower and military veteran Tom Norton.

Amash, who was elected in 2010, has not faced a primary challenge since 2014. He has not said whether he will run for re-election and has left open the prospect of running for president in 2020 as a Libertarian.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.